BSF detects underground tunnel along IB in J&K, second within 10 days

Jammu: Days ahead of Republic Day, the Border Security Force (BSF) achieved a major success when it detected a 150-meter-long underground tunnel constructed by Pakistan in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district to facilitate the infiltration of terrorists for subversive activities, a top official said.



This was the second such structure found beneath the International Border (IB) in Hiranagar sector in 10 days, fourth in Jammu region within six months and 10th in the past decade.

Inspector General of BSF, Jammu frontier, N S Jamwal said the secret tunnel was detected during an anti-tunnelling operation in the border outpost (BOP) Pansar area of Hiranagar, opposite Abhiyal-Dogra and Kingre-de-Kothe in Shakargarh (Pakistan).

"There were inputs from intelligence agencies about existence of a tunnel in Pansar area and possibility of infiltration attempt ahead of Republic Day. Accordingly, our anti-tunnelling campaign was intensified, which led to the detection of the tunnel," Jamwal, who rushed to the spot, told reporters there.

He said Pakistan has constructed this tunnel from the zero line and it is about 150-meter-long with 25 to 30 feet depth and two to three feet diameter so that one can crawl easily to pass through this tunnel.

"It is a big achievement and full credit goes to the troops on the ground and the intelligence agencies who are providing regular inputs to us," he said, highlighting the role of Pakistan in the construction of tunnels to facilitate infiltration of terrorists into India.

"The whole Pakistani establishment is involved as nobody can come close to zero line without the knowledge of Pakistani Army, Rangers and ISI. The tunnel was constructed with an engineering effort and its construction demonstrates that a thought process was involved wherein the experts were involved to study and check the soil so that the tunnel can sustain and do not collapse," Jamwal said.

The Jammu BSF chief said such type of a construction is not possible without the support of the administration.

"This is a difficult and sensitive area. This is the same area where we shot down a hexacopter in June last year. Two years earlier, there was a sniping incident from Pakistan and four to five years back, a fire assault also took place on BSF troops. It seems they have started the construction of the tunnel during that time," the IG BSF said, adding that in November 2019, the force fired after noticing movement of terrorists and neutralised their bid and forced them to flee back.