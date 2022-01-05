BS Hooda visits landslide site in Bhiwani

Chandigarh: Former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Wednesday stated that Haryana's biggest scam to date has happened in Dadam as he visited the Dadam mining zone where a major accident took place on January 1.



He said while there have been many scams under the BJP government, but the Dadam mining scam was the biggest scam ever

Talking to reporters, the Leader of the Opposition said he saw the cruel spectacle of greed with his own eyes, by going to the mining zone. "It seems as if the mining mafia is playing with danger and a death trap has been laid for the poor labourers and has turned the mining zone into a death trap. Here the mountains are being dug and all rules have been flouted with impunity," he said.

"At first glance, it can be clearly seen that regardless of the mining rules, vertical mining was done at an angle of 90 degrees, while according to the rules mining should be done at 60-degree angle only and this is why the fatal accident happened. Cases of 302 and 304 should be registered against the culprits of the accident but the government has tried to save them by registering a case under mild sections," he said.

Hooda expressed surprise that no one has been arrested so far after such a huge scam and fatal accident.