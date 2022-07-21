Bring water and food testing under one roof, Khattar tells officials

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said that the availability of water and food testing facilities to the citizens should be ensured under one roof so that they can avail the said testing facilities in a hassle-free manner. He also directed the officers concerned to prepare a blueprint for the same.



Setting up testing labs everywhere is the need of the hour so as to ensure that citizens can easily get water and food items tested from time to time, said Khattar while presiding over the 55th meeting of the Water Supply and Sewerage Board held here on Wednesday.

While directing the Public Health Engineering Department, the Chief Minister said that wherever water supply lines are being laid the work of repair of streets should be completed simultaneously. People should not face any kind of problem in this regard, he added.

The department should also ask the concerned agency to share the before and after work photographs so as to ensure that the streets have been repaired after laying the water lines there, directed Khattar.

Chief Minister said that not a single drop of water should be wasted. The Public Health Engineering Department should ensure maximum use of treated water coming out of the STPs.

The Chief Minister said that the Irrigation and Water Resources Department should prepare a natural drainage system in the fields where there is water logging problem. The department should prepare a map of such places where there is a water logging problem. In places where there is no canal nearby, a natural drainage system should be prepared, directed Khattar.

The Chief Minister said that Safaikaramcharis or sanitation workers should be encouraged to become entrepreneurs so that they can do the cleaning work themselves by investing in cleaning equipment.

The Public Health Engineering Department should prepare a plan to help the Safaikaramcharis to get loans for the required machinery and also help them in getting the required training to operate these equipment.