'Bring AAP to power in HP, we'll bring relief from inflation like Delhi'

HIMACHAL PRADESH/ NEW DELHI: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National Convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Shri Arvind Kejriwal virtually addressed the swearing-in ceremony of AAP's new office bearers in Himachal Pradesh, on Monday.



Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann also addressed the ceremony and congratulated the office bearers. With this, AAP now boasts one of the strongest and most elaborate organisations in the hill state consisting of over 9,000 functionaries.

Addressing the new office bearers, Kejriwal said, "Only AAP knows the formula of bringing relief from inflation. Bring AAP to power in Himachal, we'll bring relief from inflation like Delhi in Himachal. In Delhi, we have made everyone's healthcare treatment, electricity, water and education free, we are also providing free Tirth Yatra and Yoga classes to the people."

"In the last five to seven years in Delhi, I have arranged employment for 12 lakh children and in the next five years we will provide employment to 20 lakh children," he added.

Kejriwal expressed happiness for support given by the people of Himachal Pradesh which has resulted in the rapid expansion of the party in the State. "We apologise that we want to come to the venue and become a part of the gathering but unfortunately, it could not be possible. Barely a few months have passed and within such a short span of time, we have a huge family in Himachal Pradesh. People find it hard to believe when I tweeted this morning that more than 9,000 office bearers, not volunteers but office bearers, are going to take a pledge today," he said.

Arvind Kejriwal enlisted the pillars on which the foundations of the AAP stands. "There are three pillars on which the AAP stands. Firstly, AAP is a party of staunch deshbhakts. Unlike other parties, we won't spare even our people if they are found doing something wrong. Second pillar of the AAP is patriotism or deshbhakti. Third pillar is humanity. We have to serve every human being irrespective of the fact that they are rich or poor or to which religion, caste, gender, age they belong," he added.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann also congratulated the office bearers and said, "Today the Aam Aadmi Party has a government with 92 out of 117 MLAs. The workers are the backbone of the party. There is a big similarity between Himachal and Punjab. A large number of youth from Himachal and Punjab are in the army. They protect our freedom at the borders. We are Deshbhakts, we have committed ourselves to the cause of taking the country forward," Mann said.