Both players of Hry's men's hockey team get Rs 2.5 crore

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal has announced a job of Senior Coach (Group B) along with award of Rs 2.5 crore each to both the players of Haryana in the men's hockey team which won the bronze medal in the Olympics.



Along with this, plots of Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran will be provided to both of them at concessional rates. The Chief Minister made this announcement while interacting with the media persons after the Haryana Cabinet meeting.

Congratulating the people of the state and the country on the victory of the men's hockey team, the Chief Minister also congratulated Team India.

He said that after 41 years, hockey team has created history and made the country proud by winning bronze medal in Olympics and it is a matter of great

pride for us that this team includes two players from Haryana who have performed brilliantly during the entire competition.