Both Houses of Uttar Pradesh legislature adjourned sine die

Lucknow: Both Houses of the Uttar Pradesh legislature adjourned sine die on Thursday ahead of the scheduled conclusion of the monsoon session on August 24.



The Legislative Assembly and the Council, whose first sitting was held on August 17, functioned only for three days.

Speaker Hriday Narayan Dixit adjourned the Assembly sine die after the House passed the supplementary budget for 2021-22. The Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday had presented a supplementary budget of Rs 7,301.52 crore to meet additional expenditure.

The UP Legislative Council adjourned sine die after the appropriation bill was unanimously passed by the House.

Leader of the House, Dinesh Sharma, tabled the UP Private University (Amendment) Bill, 2021 and the UP State Universities (Amendment) Bill, 2021, which were unanimously passed.

Replying to a debate on the supplementary budget in the state assembly, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said it has been dedicated to coronavirus warriors and the youth of the state. "Our government has decided that a fund of Rs 3,000 crore will be formed for the youth," he said.

"One crore youth who are pursuing diploma, technical education, graduation and post-graduation courses will be given tablets and smartphones, and as per need, efforts will also be made to provide them with free digital access," the CM said.

He told the Assembly that his government is mulling over giving an allowance to the youth for appearing for at least three competitive examinations. The youth of the state will now say with pride that they hail from UP, he claimed.

"This did not happen during the SP rule and the youth would rather say that he is from Delhi. Earlier, there was no investment in the state, false cases were registered against the youth but today UP is a riot-free state," Adityanath claimed.