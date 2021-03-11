Both Houses adjourned till March 15 after Opposition disrupts proceedings

New Delhi: As the proceedings of both the Houses of the Parliament were again



disrupted on the third day in a row after Opposition members continued to raise their demand to repeal three farm laws, both the Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha have been adjourned till March 15.

Both the Houses of Parliament were adjourned multiple times, as Opposition parties continued sloganeering in protest against the increase in fuel prices and demanded discussions on the ongoing farmers' protests.

The repeated disruptions in the Parliament also prohibited Prime Minister Narendra Modi from making a statement in the Lok Sabha on the occasion of 75th Independence celebrations.

According to Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi, PM Modi wanted to make a statement in the House on the 75th Independence celebrations 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav', but due to lack of consensus, the statement will not be made and it will happen when a consensus is reached.

The Lower House was adjourned at 11.33 am after a brief business till 12.30 pm and adjourned again at 1.18 pm and when it re-assembled at 2.30 pm, the House was finally adjourned till March 15.

However, even though the sloganeering continued, the LS passed the National Capital Territory of Delhi Laws (Special Provisions) Second (Amendment) Bill, 2021.

In Rajya Sabha, the ruckus continued after Chairman Venkaiah Naidu denied requests for discussion on the rise in fuel prices. Opposition parties, led by the Congress, immediately began sloganeering, some even proceeding towards

the well. The Upper House also witnessed frequent disruptions that led to the adjournment of the House till Monday (March 15) as there will no sitting on March 12.

Notably, Thursday is a holiday on the account of Mahashivratri and as per a norm if any holiday falls on Thursday then Friday is also declared a non-working day since it precedes the weekend.