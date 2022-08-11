Born with a silver spoon, earning his spurs

patna: After a dream debut seven years ago when he was sworn in as deputy chief minister after being elected MLA for the first time was followed by a slump in his political fortunes, Tejashwi Prasad Yadav has finally come back to center-stage as the kingmaker and deputy to Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.



The 33-years-old younger son of the charismatic Lalu Prasad had steered the party to an impressive performance in the tightly contested 2020 Assembly polls when it won the largest number of 75 seats, belying those who thought he will flounder since Prasad was in jail and the heir apparent lacked acumen.

Before Chief Minister Kumar decided to pick him as his deputy for a second time, Yadav was making waves as a doughty leader of the opposition, taking on the government of his father's arch-rival on the floor of the assembly while in session, as well as on the streets.

The dramatic realignment was preceded by a massive 'Pratirodh' (opposition) March against the NDA government at the Centre which he led on Sunday, rallying along Congress and the Left, in a clear signal that the opposition in the state had the appetite for a fight.

Born on November 9, 1989, he is the youngest of all but nine siblings and has been a clear favourite of his father who seemed to have noticed political potential in him at a young age.

Yadav exuded a maturity that was beyond his age which certainly played role in his rise.