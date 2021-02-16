Boost for Himachal CM as SC gives nod to devp projects

Shimla: More than 600 development projects ranging from Green Corridor National Highways, Double-lane NHs, road expansions, drinking water supply schemes and urban parking have picked up the pace in Himachal Pradesh.



On Monday, the Supreme Court allowed the state government to go ahead with all the projects, which had been hanging in fire for want of Forest Conservation Act (FCA) and Forest Rights Act clearances for several years.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Tuesday released the list of 605 projects, which were held up in the Supreme Court and were facing uncertainties despite approvals granted by the state and Central governments along with sufficient provision of funding.

"Some of the notable projects are Green Corridor NH Sirmour (Rs 1337 crore and two lane NH no. 20A (New NH 503) Dharamshala (Rs 61.48 crore) sanctioned by Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways and Dhaulasidh hydel project (Rs 46.80 crore)," he said.

Thakur recalled his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi some months back when he explained difficulties in execution of the projects worth crores because of FCA and FRA approvals not coming from the Supreme Court.

"At Prime Minister's advice, I had a meeting with Solicitor General of India Tushar Mehta and briefed him with the pending clearances. Finally, the Supreme Court has now granted its green signal and we are thankful to the Apex Court and Tushar Mehta," said Thakur.

Out of the 605 projects, the FCA clearances have been accorded to 138 projects. These are 20 electric projects, 88 road projects, five each of drinking water and other projects, three bus stand projects, two each of degree colleges, treasury office buildings, sewerage treatment plants, Car Parking, Sub Market Yard, Police Post, Gau Sadan, Ropeway Manali, Helipad, Shiv Dham Mandi and bridge.

For other 465 projects, the government has been given FRA approvals. These include 334 road projects, 53 schools, 20 community centres, 18 drinking water supply and water pipelines, 13 tanks and other minor water bodies, 10 dispensaries or hospitals, seven anganwadis, six skill upgradation or vocational training centres, minor irrigation channel and water or raining water harvesting structure.

Chief Minister said the court has also cleared projects of HP Power Transmission Corporation Limited worth Rs 338.31 crore including Rs 119.58 crore 220 KV Transmission line from Dehan to Hamirpur and Rs 108. 58 crore 66/220 KV Heiling Sub Station at Laha.