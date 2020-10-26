Book 'Sri Madhbhagawata Kathalu' released on the occasion of auspicious Dussehra

Hyderabad: Maha Sahsravadhani Garikipati Narasimha Rao showered compliments on Vanam Jwala Narasimha Rao for retelling 'Sri Madhbaghavatam' stories in a simple, lucid and expressive style with brevity. He said that it is very difficult to summarize any Epic or Purana but in Jwala Narasimha Rao's case, he is able to retain the original flavour and meaning while mirroring the essence in his Sri Madhbaghavatam stories book. The writer is able to make it very interesting and easy to understand for a layman.

On the occasion of the auspicious Dussehra festival day on Sunday (25th October) morning, Garikipati Narasimha Rao released the book Sri Madhbhagawata Kathalu through Zoom videoconferencing. The function was organized virtually by Darshanam spiritual magazine.

Later, Garikipati Narasimha Rao addressed the participants. Garikipati Narasimha Rao said that the book would evoke interest from scholars to the common literate person and it would become a book that should be read every day (Nitya Parayana).

He said that Jwala Narasimha Rao mentioned almost all the important poems from the original while giving his own commentary for the benefit of the reader. He said that it is not enough if epics like The Mahabharata, Sri Ramayana, Sri Madhbhagawata are kept in the house and their purpose would be served if only people follow the dharma as propounded in those books in day to day life.

Noted spiritual scientist Valluri Sri Ramachandra Murthy said that it was a great effort put in by Jwala Narasimha Rao who successfully not only told the Bhagavata stories but also supported them with the relevant quotes from the Vedas in a comprehensive but precise manner.

He said the Sri Madhbhagawata stories which are on the high plane spiritually, were beautifully summarized in this book which would be of great help to younger generation.

Several prominent spiritual literature specialists spoke highly about the book and the author. They suggested that Jwala Narasimha Rao, who earlier brought stories from the Ramayana, should now write Mahabharata.

Former Central Information Commissioner Madabhushi Sridhar Acharya, former AP Chief Secretary LV Subramanyam, former Secretary, TTD Dharma Prachara Parishad Chilakapati Vijayaraghavacharya, noted writer actor director Tanikella Bharani, retired IG Ravulapati Sitaram Rao, Former Editor Door Darshan RVV Krishna Rao, senior journalist Bhandaru Srinivasa Rao, Spiritualist Potlapalli Kaladhara Rao as well as several persons from abroad (USA and Australia) participated in the programme. M Venkatramana Sarma, Editor Darshanam Monthly magazine presided over the function.

Responding to the proceedings, book author Jwala Narasimha Rao said it was due to the divine blessings and guidance of God that he is able to write these books. He thanked everyone who supported him in this exercise.