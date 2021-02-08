Bollywood celebs wish for people's safety after massive flood in U'khand

Mumbai: Film personalities, including Bollywood stars Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Taapsee Pannu, and MP and actor Sunny Deol, on Sunday expressed concerns for the safety of people affected by the flash flood in Uttarakhand after a glacier broke off at Joshimath.

Kumar took to Twitter and wrote, "Terrifying visuals of the glacier burst in #Uttarakhand, thoughts and prayers for everyone's safety."

Devgn said he hopes disaster response teams are able to "rescue as many as possible".

"Is it our worst fears on climate extremes that are closing in on us? My thoughts & prayers are with the people of #Uttarakhand at this crucial hour," he tweeted.

Indo-Tibetan Border Police, State Disaster Response Force and other agencies were carrying out rescue operations on a war footing, officials said.

Pannu said it was hurtful to watch these "man induced disasters" unfold right before our eyes.

"Nature is getting back at us for toying with it. #UttarakhandDisaster," she added.

"Pray for #Uttarakhand," Deol said.

Actor Renuka Shahane appealed to people to not indulge in rumours or spread "unsubstantiated videos".

Prasoon Joshi, chairperson of Central Board of Film Certification, said he hopes Chamoli and other districts of Uttarakhand stay as safe from the glacier burst and "no lives are endangered".

"Prayers and strength for the people, the authorities and rescue teams," the screenwriter-lyricist wrote.

Producer Ronnie Screwvala said the floods were a horrifying display of nature's fury and wrote about the "callous" approach of people towards climate change. "Force of nature - saddened to see a disaster unfolding #Uttarakhand - except that with all our callous approach to climate change/ global warming - not sure we can call these 'natural disasters' anymore!" he wrote.

Actor Dia Mirza, who is vocal about environmental issues, said man-made constructions in the Himalayas contributed to the tragedy.

"Building too many dams in the Himalayas has led to this. Prayers for the people of Chamoli," the "Sanju" actor wrote and shared the helpline number of the Disaster Operations Center.

Actor Shraddha Kapoor tweeted that she was distressed after hearing about the incident and prayed for people's safety.

Following the glacier burst, homes along the way were swept away as the waters rushed down the mountainsides in a raging torrent.

There were fears of damage in human settlements downstream. Many villages were evacuated and people taken to safer areas.

"Prayers for everyone's safety in #Uttarakhand - a big salute to the #ITBP personnel for their bravery," actor Riteish Deshmukh wrote.

Actor Sidharth Malhotra also shared the helpline numbers on his Twitter page.