Bogus labourers tending lawns of historical sites in Lucknow: CBI files FIR

New Delhi: The CBI has registered a case of large-scale corruption in the maintenance of gardens at Uttar Pradesh's historical sites, including Taj Mahal and The Residency in Lucknow, allegedly by Archaeological Survey of India officials in collusion with a private contractor, officials said on Wednesday.



It is alleged that the contractor siphoned off government funds by submitting fake bills showing unskilled workers engaged in Mysore circle of the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) tending lawns of historical sites 2,000 kilometers away in Lucknow. Labourers listed under ASI's Kota and Delhi circles were also shown working in Lucknow.

Similar bogus bills were also submitted for maintenance of lawns in cites like Kushinagar, Agra, Kanpur, among others, on the basis of which huge funds were embezzled by the contractor Kuldeep Singh, they said.

The complaint, now a part of the FIR, gave specific details about archaeological sites in Uttar Pradesh like the iconic Taj Mahal and The Residency in Lucknow.

The Residency, also called as the British Residency and Residency Complex, is a group of several buildings in a common precinct in Uttar Pradesh's capital city Lucknow. It served as the residence for the British Resident General who was a representative in the court of the Nawab.

The complaint also alleged that similar fraud also took place in Agra's Sikandara, Ram Bagh and Fatehpur Sikri.

The contractor was allegedly aided by Horticulture Assistant at The Residency Vineet Agrawal, Deputy Superintending Horticulturist posted at ASI's Agra Division-I which covers most of Uttar Pradesh, P K Choudhary; and retired officer Raj Kumar, they said.

Singh was awarded a Rs 2.5 crore contract on October 22, 2019 for the upkeep of archaeological gardens in Uttar Pradesh for the year 2019-20 which was again extended for next year at the same amount.