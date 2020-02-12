Boeing considering offering F-15EX Eagle jet to India
New Delhi: US defence major Boeing is considering to offer its F-15EX Eagle fighter jets to Indian Air Force and has sought a licence from the US authorities for its possible export to India.
The move is seen as an attempt by Boeing to bag a $18 billion contract of the IAF to procure 114 fighter jets.
Boeing's F/A 18 Block III Super Hornet is already in contention for the deal, billed as one of the world's biggest military procurement programmes in recent years. "While awaiting further definition on the Indian Air Force's requirements, we have requested a licence for the F-15EX so that we're ready to share the full spectrum of potential solutions across our fighter portfolio when appropriate," the company said in a statement.
