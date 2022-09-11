Body of trekker from Bengal recovered in Uttarakhand

kolkata: The dead body of Sujoy Dolui from Bengal who had died some days back while trekking at Khimloga in Uttarakhand was recovered on Saturday from a crevasse by Indo- Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) with the assistance of Indian Army and has been brought back to Chitkul. Sujoy, a resident of Amtala in South 24-Parganas along with two others Subrata Biswas and Narottam Gayen had embarked on a trekking expedition on August 28 from Liwari in Mori Tehsil through 5712 metre Khimloga pass.

Dolui had lost grip of the rope and fell several feet while Subrata suffered a hand injury. Narottam along with some boarders managed to return to Chitkul and informed about the incident. Subrata who was unable to come down because of his injury was rescued immediately. Meanwhile, four mountaineers who had gone on an expedition of Mt. Ali Ratni Tibba (5458m) in Malana area of Kullu district in Himachal Pradesh are feared dead. The four trekkers from Bengal are Abhijit Banik, Chinmoy Mondal, Dibash Das and Binoy Das.

The team leader Abhijit is a resident of Kolkata, Chinmoy hails from Hridaypur in North 24-Parganas, Dibas from Regent Estate in Jadavpur and Binoy from Amtala in South 24-Parganas. A team of mountaineers from Atal Bihari Vajpayee Institute of Mountaineering and Allied Sports is trying to carry out rescue operation but hostile weather conditions have posed a major hurdle.