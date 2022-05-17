Body of 45-yr-old woman worker found; kin alleges rape

Kota (Rajasthan): The body of a 45-year-old woman was found in a dry drain of a village in Rajasthan's Baran district.

The police suspected that the woman, whose body was discovered late Monday evening, had died after falling into the drain while crossing it on Sunday evening.

However, the family of the woman, an MNREGA worker, alleged on Tuesday that she was raped and murdered.

They also held a demonstration demanding justice and compensation and blocked roads in the area on Tuesday, DSP Pooja Nagar said.

The family members of the woman, who was also mentally challenged, had lodged a missing person report on Monday after she failed to return home .

After the discovery of the body, the police sent it for the post-mortem, which was done on Tuesday morning.

The police suspected that the woman had fallen into the drain while crossing it on Sunday evening and died on the spot.

The woman had no injury mark or the signs of any assault.

DSP said the victim's family members made no allegations immediately after the discovery of the body but they blocked a road for some time demanding compensation.