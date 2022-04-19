Bodies of boy, girl found hanging from tree in Ferozepur

Ferozepur: The bodies of a boy and a girl were found hanging from a tree near a canal in a village here in Punjab on Monday, with police suspecting it to be a case of honour killing.

The deceased are 17 year olds and their bodies were spotted by a villager, and he informed police, they said.

Later, senior police officials, including Deputy Superintendent of Police (Sadar) Satvinder Singh, reached the spot close to Suba Jadid village to take stock of the situation.

The bodies were sent to the civil hospital for postmortem, police said.

The boy was a resident of Hajara Singh Wala village and the girl was from Habib Wala village, police said.

The boy's family members, including his elder brother and mother, have alleged that he and the girl were killed by the girl's family members.