BMC prohibits people from visiting beaches on heavy rainfall warning days except in the morning
mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Thursday issued an order prohibiting people from visiting the city beaches on the days for which the IMD has given an 'orange' or 'red' alert warning of heavy rainfall.
It, however, said that the beaches will remain open for people between 6 am and 10 am on such days.
This step was taken to prevent incidents of drowning in the Arabian Sea, an official said.
"It is hereby directed that during the period of orange and red alert by India Meteorological Department (IMD), the beaches in Mumbai shall be open for entry for general public between 6 am to 10 am only," the order issued by municipal commissioner and
administrator Iqbal Singh Chahal stated.
