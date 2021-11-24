Blow to BJP in HP as ex-MP Kripal Parmar resigns from party post

Shimla: In a big jolt to the ruling BJP, former Rajya Sabha member and party's vice-president Kripal Parmar resigned from the BJP organisational post and accused the state leadership of subjecting him to humiliations during the past four years.



Parmar was BJP candidate for the state assembly polls in 2017 and even Prime Minister Narendra Modi had addressed a rally in the area, where he was contesting in Kangra district.

But he lost the poll to Congress veteran Sujjan Singh Pathania, a former minister.

What has triggered Parmar resignation was denial of ticket to him from Fatehpur –which witnessed bypoll on demise of Pathania. Instead, the party ticket was given to Baldev Thakur, a rebel who had actually been responsible for Kripal Parmar's defeat in the 2017 poll by a narrow margin.

In his letter sent to party president Suresh Kashyap, Parmar said he will soon be writing a detailed letter to put on record all the factors, which has led him to resign from the party post.

He told media persons that some leaders in the BJP were acting in highly dictatorial manner and systematically humiliating the seniors. This had started happening after the formation of the BJP government under Jai Ram Thakur after the party's victory in 2017 poll, when actual face of the party for the Chief Ministerial post was former CM Prem Kumar Dhumal.

Parmar said he had accepted the party's decision to decline his ticket from Fatehpur but the humilitations did not stop even after this.

"Had I not accepted the party high command's decision on denial of the ticket to me, the conditions could have been similar as in Jubbal-Kotkhai –where the BJP candidate lost her security deposits also," said the former MP.

Parmar has also chosen an appropriate time to resign in view of the state executive of the BJP and its core committee was meeting in Shimla from November 24 to analyse factors contributing to the party defeat in the four bypoll including Mandi–home district of Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur.

When contacted, BJP president Kashyap said he had learnt about the resignation of Parmar from mediapersons, who called him up for the comments.

"We will discuss the matter in the party and look into the grievances, if any," said

Parmar.