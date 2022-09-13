'Blisters will not stop us, we will unite India'

Thiruvananthapuram: Amid intermittent rains and swelling public turnout, Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra entered the third day in Kerala on Tuesday, with the Congress leader and scores of supporters marching along



the streets without umbrella when it rained.

Gandhi, who has embarked on the 3,500 km Kanyakumari-Kashmir footmarch, said though the participants suffered from blisters on their feet, the campaign would go on.

Scores of people lined up on the roadsides despite rains in the city, to greet Gandhi and the other padayatris.

In a Facebook post, Gandhi said, "Even though the feet have blisters, We are out to unite the country, We are not going to stop. #BharatJodoYatra," and uploaded a related video clip.

When the yatra reached its first halt point of the day at Attingal here, AICC general secretary in-charge of communications Jairam Ramesh tweeted, "The padayatra has just reached the morning break point at Mamom near Attingal, where there will be a number of interactions with different groups."

Addressing a large crowd there, Gandhi had said elections can be won with hatred, violence and anger, but it cannot solve the socio-economic problems facing the country.