'Bleeding Heart' was to replace Hurriyat conference in Kashmir: Accused tell NIA

Srinagar: After tightening of terror funds by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), Pakistan had approved a proposal by Irfan Shafi Mir, who was arrested along with Deputy SP Davender Singh, to set up a new outfit called 'Bleeding Heart' as it had realised in 2018 that Hurriyat Conference, the separatist conglomerate created by ISI, won't be able to deliver any more.

Mir, who has emerged as a 'double agent', made frequent visits to Pakistan during which he came in contact with ISI officials as well as top terror leadership that had complained that separatist groups in the Kashmir valley had become defunct after the NIA cracked its whip on their anti-national activities in 2017 following registering of a terror funding case.

During a visit to Pakistan in 2018, Mir held an extensive discussion with ISI officials as well as terrorist top brass to set up a non-governmental organisation (NGO) by the name 'Bleeding Heart' which would replace the role of Hurriyat Conference, says the NIA chargesheet filed in a designated court of Jammu.

Mir was arrested along with Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Superintendent of Police Devender Singh and HizbulMujahideen terrorist Syed Naveed Mushtaq alias Naveed Babu and accomplice Rafi Ahmad Rather.

The details of the 3,064-page chargesheet, accessed by PTI, show that Mir alias 'Advocate' made this proposal of the NGO and had started working for it after receiving a go ahead from his mentors across the border.

The NIA filed the chargesheet under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and various sections of the Indian Penal Code against Mir, Singh, Naveed, his brother Syed Irfan Ahmad, Rather and businessman Tanveer Ahmad Wani, former president of the Line of Control Traders Association.

According to the National Investigation Agency, the accused were part of a deep-rooted conspiracy hatched by the Pakistan-based terrorist organisationHizbulMujahideen and Pakistani State agencies "to commit violent acts and to wage war against the Union of India". During his extensive questioning, the NIA said Mir had met banned terror group HizbulMujahideen chief Syed Salauddin, his deputy Amir Khan, the so-called operational chief KhursheedAlam and the terror group's financial head NazarMehmood where the broad concept of 'Bleeding Heart' was

discussed.

Later during his stay in Pakistan, Mir had a meeting with ISI officers like Umar Cheema, Ahshan Chaudhary and Sohail Abbas who also tasked him to work on a new 'Hawala (non-banking) channel' for transfer of money for sustaining terrorist activities in the Kashmir valley.

The investigation into the case led by Inspector General Anil Shukla and his team has listed 3,017 oral and documentary evidences along with the chargesheet.