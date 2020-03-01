Blaze at chemical warehouse in Chennai doused in 18-hour op; none injured

Chennai: The massive fire at a chemical warehouse here was put out on Sunday, after a battle of more than 18 hours, a Fire and Rescue Services official said.

There were no casualties in the fire that broke out around 3 pm on Saturday and damaged raw material estimated to be worth about Rs 100 crore, the official said.

"The fire has been put out. Since there is a heat atmosphere fire tenders are still engaged in cooling of the area by spraying water," he said.

Fire and Rescue Services DGP C Sylendra Babu lauded the firemen for bringing the blaze under control.

"Congratulations to the firemen who valiantly fought for 18 hours and localised the serious fire in a chemical godown in Madhavaram," he said in a post on a social networking site.

Babu had on Saturday said the blaze, amid clouds of thick black smoke, spread rapidly since the chemical was highly combustible.