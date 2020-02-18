Blast, blaze in Thane chemical factory, locals evacuated

Thane (Maharashtra): A massive fire broke out in a chemical factory, Metropolitan Eximchem Pvt. Ltd, situated in Phase II of Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) area of Dombivali east, around 35 kms north of Mumbai. on Tuesday, officials said.

Locals and eyewitnesses reported that deafening blasts were heard during the fire and drums filled with coloured chemicals were seen flung several meters in the air.

While the entire locality was engulfed with thick dark smoke, many people complained of irritation in the eyes and breathing problems.

At least 10 fir -tenders from Dombivali and other towns rushed to battle the blaze which was reported around 12.45 pm. There are no reports of any casualties so far, Manpada Police official Iqbal Pathan said. As the fire was reported to be spreading to neighbouring areas, the authorities evacuated the locals in the immediate vicinity as a precautionary measure, he added. Almost six hours later, the fire continued to rage even though it was reportedly prevented from spreading to neighbouring industrial units in the MIDC complex.