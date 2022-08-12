Black magic row: Rahul tells Modi to stop lowering dignity of PM post

New Delhi: Hitting out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his 'black magic' remark, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said that he must 'stop lowering the dignity' of the Prime Minister's post by talking about such superstitious things.



Gandhi asked if the prime minister was unable to see inflation or unemployment in the country, he should stop lowering the dignity of the prime minister's post and misleading the country by talking about superstitious things like 'black magic' to hide his black deeds. "You will have to give answers on people's issues," the former Congress chief said in a tweet.

Rahul Gandhi's response came a day after PM Modi lashed out at the Congress for wearing black dresses on August 5 in protest against price rise, saying those who believe in 'kala jadu' (black magic) will never be able to win the trust of the people again.

Flaying the PM for his 'black magic' comments, senior Congress leader P Chidambaram cited renowned socialist activist Periyar's attire as an example.

"The PM said that those who wear black clothes will never gain public trust. EVR Periyar wore a black shirt all his life and earned the eternal trust of the people of Tamil Nadu (except those who believed in Sanatana Dharma)," Chidambaram said in a tweet.

"But they do not know that by engaging in witchcraft, black magic and superstition, they cannot earn the trust of people again," Chidambaram added.

Addressing a function in Panipat via video-conferencing to dedicate the second-generation ethanol plant worth Rs 900 crore, the PM had said, "On August 5, we saw how some people tried to spread 'black magic'. These people think that by wearing black clothes they can end their despondency."

The prime minister also attacked certain opposition parties for engaging in the politics of freebies, saying such things would only do a disservice to the nation as it hampers investment in new technology. He said that if there is selfishness in politics, then anybody can even promise free petrol and diesel.