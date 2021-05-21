Black fungus reaches Himachal, first patient at IGMC Shimla

Shimla: After Delhi, Haryana, Gujarat and other states, fatal black fungus — Mucormycosis has also started invading the hills sending alarms to the medical professionals and also Coronavirus survivors.



Himachal Pradesh government on Thursday confirmed reports about the first case of black fungus reported at Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC) Shimla—state's premier health institution, currently handling over 200 Covid care patients.

"First case of fatal black fungus was detected in a Covid positive patient as the victim was referred to IGMC hospital Shimla from Lal Bahadur Medical College Ner chowk ", senior medical Superintendent at IGMC, Shimla Dr Janak Raj said in a media bulletin issued on Thursday.

Reports said a 52-year old woman was tested positive for Covid 19 on May 4, 2021 at Hamirpur .She was diagnosed with Chest congestion and breathing problem. "The patient was comorbid for Blood pressure and Sugar and belonged to Khagar area of Hamirpur district" said Dr Raj.

The condition of the patient is reported stable and fatal black fungus is confined to a nostril she is under medical supervision in the hospital. This is first case of Black Fungus in the state

Meanwhile, the death toll in Himachal Pradesh continued to be very high as 65 persons lost their lives of which 19 were in Kangra ,which continues to be Corona capital of Himachal Pradesh .New cases in the state reported were 2648—quite a decline from past one week 's figures.

Biggest news however was the recovery of a record 4,257 persons. Total number of those who have died in the state due to the pandemic has risen to 2581, of which nearly 2000 are women. The number of active cases in the state has also gone down to 33,448 against 40,000 a week back.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur ,who reviewed the Covid situation said 1036 additional oxygen concentrators would be made available to the State from the Centre Government and would be delivered soon.

Thakur said proper supply of oxygen cylinders should be maintained so that patients do not suffer for want of oxygen. He said that the Central government increased oxygen quota from 15 MT to 30 MT. The state has already 6200 D- Type and 2200 B- Type cylinders to cater to the needs of the patients.