Black fungus: 2 deaths reported from N Bengal Med College, Hospital

Darjeeling: Two more mucormycosis deaths occurred at the North Bengal Medical College and Hospital in Siliguri on Tuesday, thereby increasing the count to 5 till now.



A 32-year-old lady from Indong tea garden, Meteli, Jalpaiguri had been admitted with Covid-19 on June 3. She was then infected by the deadly fungus and died on Tuesday. A man from Chayanpara, Siliguri, infected by the fungus passed away on Tuesday.

"Both were Covid positive with heavily damaged lungs and uncontrolled diabetes. They had other comorbidities also" stated Dr. Sandip Sengupta, Dean, Students," Affairs, NBMCH.

On Tuesday the number of Covid-19 positive cases stood at 206 in the district.