BJP's plan for forthcoming Assembly polls –will focus on local issues

New Delhi: BJP will introspect its poll strategy for the impending Assembly elections in 2022. Party source said that the saffron party's top leadership will focus on the performance of the state leadership, rather than depending on the central schemes and not repeat the poll strategy of West Bengal. In the coming year, several Assembly elections, including in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand and later in the year in Gujarat are to take place.



According to the source, the BJP key leaders have already started visiting the poll-bound states and holding organisational meetings in many folds.

"Indeed a lesson to learn after the defeat in the West Bengal assembly polls. Hence, rather depending on the Prime Minister and the Home Minister's rallies and poll programmes and further the central schemes, we need to focus on ground-level," a BJP leader informed the Millennium Post.

Meanwhile, the party is facing a major uncertainty in the state of Uttar Pradesh, as an apparent rift between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is being speculated. Infact, PM Modi did not wish Yogi on his birthday on Twitter also. The party source also indicated that former bureaucrat AK Sharma, known to be among PM Modi's close aides may be given an important role in the UP government as the Yogi-government is facing major criticism.

The general secretary (organisation) of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) B.L. Santosh and observer Radha Mohan Singh held meetings with State unit office-bearers. After the recent setback in the Panchayat polls, many district councils are yet to elect the heads of these district-level bodies and, therefore, the party also needs to discuss how best to get their candidates elected to that post in maximum districts.

Reportedly, there is much unrest within the party in UP over the state administration, with several MLAs having publicly written to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on many ways in which the administration had failed to respond to the pandemic and also the anger among the people with the ruling party.

Meanwhile, BJP's ideological organisation Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has also expressed concern and the general secretary Dattatreya Hosbole had also taken inputs from various BJP and RSS leaders during his trip to Lucknow weeks ago. Sources said among the suggestions that have come up in these interactions are regular meetings for better coordination between the government and the party.

BJP president JP Nadda is likely to visit UP next in July to oversee efforts to restore the party's structure and functioning ahead of the Assembly polls in the next year.