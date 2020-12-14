BJP's outreach campaign to pacify farmers in U'khand

Dehradun: Uttarakhand BJP unit has launched an outreach campaign to explain the benefits of the three farm bills to farmers across the state from next week, said state government spokesperson and Haridwar MLA, Madan Kaushik on Sunday in Dehradun.



Addressing the media at the BJP office, Kaushik said that the opposition parties are misleading the innocent farmers and peddling lies about the farm bills. "We are now reaching out to farmers in all the states to expose the opposition and explain the benefits of the farm bills. In Uttarakhand, our party workers would have Nukkad bhaithak, booth leveling meetings in villages explaining everything about the three farm bills to everyone," said Kaushik.

Toughening its stand, the BJP has asked the party's farmer's wing, Kisan Morcha, to spearhead the outreach

campaign in all the states and lend support to the central

government's stand on the thorny issue.

It must be noted that the protesting farmers at Delhi border have rejected the central government's proposals. "The farmers protest is only in Punjab and Haryana, while farmers of the other states like, UP, Maharashtra , Bihar and Uttarakhand have no problem. The politics behind the farmer's protests have to be explained to everyone."

In Uttarakhand, the outreach campaign would start on Monday in which the BJP MLAs, ministers and booth level workers all would have meetings with farmers on a daily basis. The campaign's timing is very important as the agitating farmers in Delhi have threatened to intensify the stir across the states. Party insiders reveal that the Uttarakhand farmers joining the agitation could cause political damage in the assembly elections. In Uttarakhand four districts–Haridwar, Dehradun, Udham Singh Nagar, Nainital–have the maximum numbers of farmers which together have over 30 seats.