BJP's Bhavya Bishnoi wins Adampur bypoll in Haryana

chandigarh: Bhavya Bishnoi of Bhartiya Janata Party defeated his nearest rival Jai Parkash of Congress by a margin of 15,740 votes on Sunday to win the by-election held for Adampur assembly segment of Haryana.



The bypoll was necessitated because of the resignation from the seat by the BJP candidate's father Kuldeep Bishnoi who quit Congress to join BJP after Rajya Sabha polls for two seats in the state.

Bhavya polled 67,492 votes against 51,752 votes that went in favour of Jai Parkash. Kurda Ram Nambardar of the Indian National Lok Dal polled 5,248 votes, while Satinder Singh of Aam Aadmi Party got 3,240 votes.

Both Kurda Ram and Satinder Singh along with 18 Independents lost their security deposits. Interestingly, all the 22 candidates in the fray in the bypoll were men. Bhavya will be the youngest MLAs in the 90-seat Haryana Assembly. He has graduated from the London School of Economics followed by a master's degree from Oxford.

In the 2019 general election, Bhavya had contested unsuccessfully on a Congress ticket against BJP's Brijendra Singh in Hisar. He had even lost his deposit in that election. Dushyant Chautala of the JJP was at the second position in that election.

Bhavya Bishnoi is the fifth member of the Bhajan Lal family to contest from the family bastion Adampur.

Earlier, his grandfather and former Chief Minister Bhajan Lal, grandmother Jasma Devi, father Kuldeep Bishnoi and mother Renuka Bishnoi had represented the segment in the Assembly.

Today's victory is Bhajan Lal clan's 16th victory in a row from Adampur Vidhan Sabha seat. In the last election held on this seat in 2019, Kuldeep Bishnoi had won this seat by defeating BJP's Sonali Phogat by a margin of 29,417 votes.

Kuldeep had secured 63,483 votes, while BJP's Phogat had polled 34,169 votes.