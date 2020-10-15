BJP's 4th list of 35 nominees has six women

New Delhi: In the fourth and final list of BJP's candidates for the third phase of Bihar assembly election, the party has tried to make a balance between all castes, including Yadavs, by fielding candidates from upper castes, other backward class and Dalits.



Unsurprisingly, the saffron party has again not fielded even a single Muslim candidate to contest Bihar assembly elections. The party on Wednesday released the list of 35 candidates, which has six women candidates. All the candidates are for the third phase scheduled for November 7.

The party has named all its nominees for the 110 seats that it is contesting in the three-phase elections starting from October 28. Out of the total 121 seats allotted to BJP in the seat-sharing agreement, the party has given 11 seats to its eleventh-hour ally Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP).

Among the prominent faces who managed to get BJP ticket include Vinod Narayan Jha, Sanjay Saraogi, Suresh Kumar Sharma, Jayprakash Yadav, Vinod Yadav, Neeraj Kumar Singh, etc. The six women candidates who have been fielded by the BJP include Bhagirathi Devi from Ramnagar (SC) seat, Rashmi Verma from Narkatiyaganj seat, Gayatri Devi from Parihar seat, Sweety Devi from Kishanganj seat, Nisha Singh from Pranpur seat and Kavita Paswan from Korha (SC) assembly seat in Purnia district.

The JD(U) and the BJP are fighting on 115 and 110 seats respectively, with two smaller allies Jitan Ram Manjhi's HAM (S) and VIP contesting on seven and 11 seats respectively.

The polls to the 243-seat Bihar assembly are scheduled for October 28, November 3 and November 7. The counting of votes will be done on November 10.