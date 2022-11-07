BJP yet to fulfil promises made to people of HP: Cong

shimla: The Congress on Monday challenged the BJP to spell out the promises it has fulfilled instead of making fresh ones ahead of the Himachal Pradesh polls, and said it should seek votes from people based on its report card and not on its manifesto.



The remarks by the party came a day after BJP president J P Nadda released the party's manifesto for the November 12 assembly polls. Targeting the BJP, AICC joint secretary in-charge of Youth Congress Krishna Allavaru told reporters at a press conference here, "We want to challenge the BJP on behalf of the people of Himachal Pradesh. They should seek vote not on their manifesto but on their report card".

He said the youth of Himachal Pradesh should ask the BJP why it did nothing for them in the last five years and instead brought the Agniveer scheme in the armed forces which the youth is "not accepting".

In 2017, the BJP gave big assurances of giving lakhs of jobs to every household, he noted. The BJP has failed to provide jobs to youth in the last five years but has taken away jobs of 14 lakh youth, he charged.

In the last five years, the BJP has kept 63,000 vacant posts in the state, he said

"Even today, Delhi BJP leaders say they will stop drug menace in the state, but they should tell the people that they have failed in stopping the drug menace in Himachal," he said.

"If they have the guts, the BJP should look into the eyes of the youth and tell them what they did for them," Allavaru said, alleging that it neither filled vacant posts nor provided good education.

The Congress leader said the BJP has no right to come out with the 2022 manifesto as it has failed on all fronts.