BJP will make Tripura no. 1 state in India: Amit Shah

Agartala: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday virtually kicked off the BJP's campaign for next year's Assembly election in Tripura, claiming that the state had suffered a lot under CPI(M) rule for 25 years, and it became peaceful only after the saffron party came to power.

He said if the BJP is voted to power again, the party will make Tripura the number one state in the country.

On the occasion of International Women's Day on Tuesday, Shah announced that 33 per cent of government jobs in Tripura will be reserved for women.

For 25 years, Tripura had suffered a lot under the communist rule. Today, under PM (Narendra) Modi and CM Biplab deb, Tripura is known for peace and progress, he said while addressing a rally here to mark the fourth anniversary of the BJP-IPFT government in the state.

The BJP-IPFT coalition came to power in March 2018 by dethroning the CPI(M) which had ruled the state for 25-years.

In Tripura, earlier there were talks of extremism, infiltration, bandh and corruption. Today, Modi-Ji has taken Tripura and the entire North East forward in every field and gave the region the name - Ashta Lakshmi (eight forms of the goddess of wealth) , Shah said.

The NE region comprises eight states.

The senior BJP leader claimed that Tripura was earlier plagued by violence, corruption and drug trade, but it is moving towards becoming self-reliant today.

I have come to meet you all after four years. Elections would be held after one year and I would appeal to you to give us a chance for one more term and I promise we would make Tripura the number one in the country in terms of development in the next five years, he said.

The Union home minister claimed that there has been a 30 per cent dip in heinous crimes in Tripura, and the conviction rate has increased to 53 per cent from 5 per cent.

Shah asserted that farmers' earnings have doubled under the present government, and the per capita income has increased to Rs 1.3 lakh.

Each farmer is now receiving Rs 6000 annually and Rs 400 crore has been spent for this purpose , he said at the rally. The PM-KISAN scheme aims to boost farmers' income by providing them Rs 6,000 per year in three equal instalments.