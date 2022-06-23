BJP will form govt in HP after poll: Narendra Tomar
shimla: Union agriculture and farmers' welfare minister Narendra Singh Tomar on Thursday said that BJP will return to power in Himachal Pradesh due to the excellent performance of the government and also the kind of leadership which Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given to the country.
Addressing the "Tridev Sammelan" of the BJP grass-root workers – a series started by the party - at parliamentary constituency level at Solan, ahead of the poll, Tomar said 18 states of the country were having the BJP governments, and these also included four which the party had won during the recent assembly polls.
"The BJP has proven that best performing governments have been chosen back to power by the people. The four states—UP, Uttarakhand, Manipur and Goa are not only examples, the people have chosen the BJP back to power in some of the other states.As Himachal Pradesh had done very well during past four and half years, there will be BJP government back in place here," he declared.
He said the central government led by Prime Minister Modi was ensuring that everyone in the country had a house to live in and food to eat. The Union government has set a target of providing housing to every homeless person by the end of this year, he said.
He said free gas connections have been provided to every household under the Ujjwala Yojna. Further, the PMGSY has proved a boon to ensure road connectivity to almost every household. The schemes launched by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, to supplement the efforts of centre, have shown positive results.
"The BJP will once again come to power in the state as the state government led by Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur has expedited the pace of development in the State," he said.
