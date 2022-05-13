'BJP will form govt again in Himachal after next poll'

shimla: BJP National President J P Nadda on Friday said that Himachal Pradesh has made unparallel development during the last four and a half years. "All this was possible due to the double engine governments at the Centre and the State," he said.



Nadda on his arrival at Kullu, first time after BJP's victory in four states, was given a rousing welcome as he also held an impressive road show here. While addressing a largely attended 'Samman Samaroh' organized at 'Rath Ground' in Kullu district, Nadda said that the BJP will form its government again in Himachal Pradesh after the next poll. The days of governments not returning to power second time are a past history, he said.

"The BJP will once again form the government in the State under the leadership of Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur as the BJP is the only political party that does what it promises" he said.

Nadda said that the present central government was committed to make India a 'Vishav Guru'.' It took years to develop vaccinations of measles, Japanese encephalitis virus and polio but under the leadership of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, corona vaccine was prepared within nine months after the first case of Covid-19 was reported in the country and over Rs 190 crore vaccine doses were provided free of cost to the people of the country.

He also appreciated the efforts of the state government in becoming first state in the country in administering first and second doses of the vaccine. He said that the Centre successfully brought back over 23,000 students of the country stranded in Ukraine, of which about 430 students were from Himachal Pradesh.

He said that it was the Prime Minister who ensured that the weaker sections of the society and those deprived of welfare benefits get their dues which ensured BJP's victory in the four States. It was after 37 years that any government succeeded in repeating its government in Uttar Pradesh, he said.

Nadda said that Congress candidates lost their security in 389 seats and AAP candidates forfeited their security in all the 377 seats. He said that it was for the first time that any party succeeded in repeating its government in Uttrakhand.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, who was also present during the event, said that the present tenure of the state government has been full of achievements and added that many schemes have been proving to be a boon to the vulnerable sections of the society.