BJP will fight dynastic politics with its ideology, says Nadda

raipur: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president J P Nadda on Friday dubbed regional outfits as "family parties" and said his party will fight against dynastic politics in the country with its ideology. Addressing a convention of booth level party workers at Science College Ground in Chhattisgarh's capital Raipur, Nadda also accused Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel of turning the state into an "ATM of the Congress party".



Nadda, on a maiden visit to the Congress-ruled state after assuming charge as BJP president, asked party workers to take the messages of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the booth level and apprise people of the works being done under Modi's leadership. Asserting that the BJP is the only party which has an ideology to serve people, he said, "Our fight is against the politics of 'vanshwad'. Right from Jammu and Kashmir to Tamil Nadu, we are battling against it."

"In Jammu and Kashmir, the fight is against National Conference (NC) and PDP, in Punjab it is (against) SAD (Shiromani Akali Dal), Samajwadi Party in Uttar Pradesh, Rashtriya Janata Dal in Bihar, Biju Janata Dal in Odisha, Trinamool Congress in West Bengal which is the party of 'aunt-nephew' Mamata Benerjee and Abhishek Banerjee," he said. Similarly, the battle was against Jagan Mohan Reddy's party in Andhra Pradesh, TRS in Telangana and MK Stalin's party in Tamil Nadu, he said, adding that "all these parties are family parties."

Referring to political developments in neighbouring Maharashtra that started with the rebellion in the Shiv Sena in June, Nadda said Uddhav Thackeray's party broke up because of the family. Attacking Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, the BJP chief said he was running the party of "brother and sister," a swipe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi.

"The BJP will fight against dynasty politics with its ideological background. There is no longer any party with ideology except BJP," Nadda claimed. Mocking the Congress' 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', Nadda said those who failed to keep their own house in order had launched the march.