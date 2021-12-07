'BJP will dilly dally the permanent political solution for Hills till 2024 Lok Sabha polls...'

Darjeeling: The BJP-led Union Government will dilly dally for a permanent political solution for the Hills till 2024 elections, prophesied Amar Lama, general secretary, Bharatiya Gorkha Prajatantrik Morcha (BGPM.)



Lama along with BGPM President Anit Thapa, on a round of Kalimpong addressed media persons on Tuesday. When questioned on why the party has been insisting on holding elections to the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA) at the time when the Centre has initiated tripartite talks to formulate a permanent political solution (PPS) to the Gorkha impasse, Lama stated: "The BJP led Union Government will work out the PPS at the time when 2024 Lok Sabha election knocks on the door. It is a long process and could well take much more time. Can the public wait for so long without elected members in the GTA. They have been facing a lot of problems with a nominated administrator at the helm of affairs without elected GTA members?"

Lama stated that the West Bengal Chief Minister has directed that a steering committee be constituted to draw up a proposal for a PPS within the framework of the state of West Bengal.

"At least she said this. The Central Government has not even made public their plans regarding the PPS. BJP Darjeeling MLA Niraj Zimba stated that plans for the PPS will not be made public. How can he say this? It is an administrative arrangement for all the Hill people and they have every right to know what is being delivered," added Lama.

The General Secretary stated that PPS is a long way away, "The Union has not even divulged when the next round of tripartite talks to formulate PPS will be held," scorned Lama.

Reacting to the recent resurrection of the Gorkhaland demand, President Anish Thapa stated: "It is an issue pertaining to the Union Government therefore voice should be raised in Delhi. There should not be any attempts to create unrest in the Hills."

Thapa also assured that if voted to power in the GTA, a resolution will be adopted requesting the West Bengal Government to hold Panchayat elections in the Hills. Both Panchayat and GTA elections are long overdue.