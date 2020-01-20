'BJP will become stronger under Nadda's leadership'

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who handed over the presidentship of the BJP to J P Nadda on Monday, said that under his successor's leadership the party will become stronger and expand further.



Nadda was elected unopposed as the BJP national president after he emerged as the only leader in the fray following the nomination process in which his candidature was endorsed by top party brass.

"Heartiest congratulations to J P Nadda Ji on being elected the national president of the Bharatiya Janata Party. I firmly believe that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji's guidance and your leadership, the BJP will become stronger and expand even further," Shah said in a tweet.

"The party will benefit from Nadda ji's organizational skills and experience and will set new records," he said in a series of tweets.

Under Nadda's leadership, all BJP workers will continue to walk on the organization's path, he said.

Nadda was appointed as the BJP's working president in June last.

"I am grateful for the affection and support that I got from the organization as the BJP national president. I thank Prime Minister Modi, all senior leaders and colleagues for always keeping faith in me," Shah added.

"I consider myself fortunate to have had the privilege of working as president for five years in this great organization, nurtured by many great personalities and great men," Shah said.

He also expressed gratitude to activists and well-wishers for standing with him "like a rock".

In his first remarks after taking over as the new BJP president, JP Nadda on Monday set the target of winning power in the states where his party has not yet registered electoral success.

Nadda (59), who was unanimously elected as the BJP president on Monday at a ceremony in the presence of the party's top brass including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, said a simple worker like him, hailing from a village, can become the party president only in the BJP.

"I will work day and night along with all the party workers to take the party to newer heights," he said in his address to the party workers at the BJP headquarters here after being elected.

He applauded his predecessor and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for his work as the party chief, and said under his leadership the BJP become the world's largest party.

"Today, we are the world's largest party that is in power in India. We have the highest number of MPs and MLAs in the country. We are not going to stop at this. There are some states left and we have set our aim there. We will make sure we reach to them as well," he said.

Though he didn't mention the states, his remarks assume significance coming at a time the BJP is fighting against the AAP to wrest Delhi and working overtime to dethrone Mamata Banerjee-led TMC from West Bengal.

Talking about Modi's leadership, Nadda said the Prime Minister talked about the work culture of the BJP and how it is different from rival parties. "We are not just different in our principles, but the results of those principles are different as well.

Nadda thanked the party's top brass for showering love on him and said he has worked with all the members of the party's parliamentary board in different capacities and also with the veterans such as LK Advani and Murli Manohar Joshi.

"A simple worker like me, who didn't have a political background, who hails from a remote place in Himachal Pradesh - if someone like me is being given this responsibility then it is the speciality of the BJP and it is possible only in the BJP," he said.

Recalling his old association with Nadda, Modi said they used to ride on a scooter together for party works.

Modi said Nadda's leadership will give the party new energy, hope, and inspiration.

"We must ensure that he is successful. Whatever he asks for, we must deliver. As a party worker, we must walk with our core values in the journey ahead with love for our motherland," he told the party workers.