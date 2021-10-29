BJP will be wiped out in UP: Akhilesh Yadav

Azamgarh (UP): Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday claimed that the BJP, which has snatched the jobs of youngsters, will be wiped out from Uttar Pradesh in next year's Assembly polls.



Addressing a public meeting after distributing laptops to meritorious students at the Durga Ji Inter College in his Parliamentary constituency Azamgarh, Yadav said, "Azamgarh is a stronghold of socialist people and this time, something which the BJP will not be able to detect will happen."

"Not only khadeda hobe, but the BJP will be wiped out because these people have wiped away your jobs," he added.

The SP and the SBSP, which has influence over the Rajbhar voters of Poorvanchal, had announced in Mau that the two parties will fight the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls together, coining the slogan "khadeda hobe" (drive out), on the lines of the "khela hobe" slogan of the Trinamool Congress (TMC).

Addressing the students at the college, the former Uttar Pradesh chief minister said, "I gave laptops to the new generation during my government and saw their happiness. I had said these laptops will help them pursue a new dream. If you go to any village, you will find a child who has a laptop given by our government and if you turn it on, even today, you will see us and Netaji (SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav) on it."

Congratulating the students, he said, "The children sitting here are all meritorious students who have scored good marks and done well in examinations. When their results were announced, I felt the government would honour these children. I felt this also because I had read the manifesto of the Bharatiya Janata Party."