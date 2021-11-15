BJP weaponising the pain of Kashmiri Pandits to garner votes: Mehbooba

Jammu: Accusing the BJP of weaponising the pain of Kashmiri Pandits to garner votes and further its "divisive politics", PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday said Kashmiri Muslims have to work harder on seeing the return of their Hindu brethren in a dignified manner.

She said some BJP-linked persons, who are sitting in the studios in Delhi and claim to represent the community, are spitting venom and are sabotaging any meeting point between the Pandits and Muslims of the valley.

"They (Kashmiri migrant Pandits) are out of their homes for such a long time and want to be back but the question is how to go about it. The way the BJP has adopted the issue is to further create a division between the two communities (Pandits and Muslims) rather than bring them together," Mufti said at her party's headquarters here.

Five delegations including that of Kashmiri Pandits met the former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir and briefed her about their issues and concerns in the backdrop of the recent targeted killings in the valley.

She said Kashmiri Muslims are the "losers" in the migration of the Pandits but to see their return to the valley, it ultimately rests on the people, especially the new generation, to reach out to each other and work for building an atmosphere of brotherhood prevalent prior to the eruption of militancy in 1990.

"Kashmiri Pandits need to speak in unison and reject the vested interests who are speaking venom to further the divide May be we (the Muslims of Kashmir) have to work harder on seeing their return in a dignified manner, the People's Democratic Party (PDP) president said.

Mufti said the targeted killings took place in the valley despite prior information with the government that the Pandits will be attacked.