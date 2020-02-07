BJP using ED to malign us: PFI

New Delhi: After the Enforcement Directorate tried to "directly link" Popular Front of India to the anti-CAA protests in UP and Shaheen Bagh, the organisation has now released a lengthy statement denying all allegations once again and accusing the BJP-ruled Central government of using the financial probe agency to front their "short-term and long-term" political agenda ahead of Delhi's assembly elections.

The PFI said that a certain section of the media had decided to run a "misinformation campaign" designed to malign their organisation and its officials and also raised the fact that the allegations made by the ED have not been made official by the agency itself. In fact, whatever information about the case, the ED has made public has been through unsigned and undated documents with officials refusing to come on record or release any official document.

Further, a senior agency official believed to be close to the ruling establishment and a former staffer of a former Cabinet Minister in the NDA-I regime had said that the documents were not official but confirmed its origin to be from within the agency.

The organisation noted that they had not been proscribed and neither had they taken part in any illegal activities. "Popular Front is an organization that works complying abiding all the legal requirements of the country. Apart from several baseless allegations raised by the authorities and its puppet media time and again, nothing illegal or seditious have been proved against the organization till date," PFI's statement read.

The PFI has said that the BJP-ruled Centre is resorting to such tactics because all opinion polls had predicted their defeat in the Delhi elections.

"BJP has no developmental agenda to present to the electorate, but only its divisive and communal formula," PFI said, adding that it was unfortunate that parties like AAP and Congress were "unnecesarily dragged into the Shaheen Bagh protest".