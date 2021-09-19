BJP uses Taliban, Afghanistan, Pak to garner votes, says Mufti

Jammu: Accusing the BJP of playing politics over the issues of Taliban, Afghanistan and Pakistan to garner votes, PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Sunday alleged that the seven-year-rule of the saffron party has brought miseries to the people of the country and left Jammu and Kashmir destroyed.



She claimed that it is not Hindus but the democracy and India which are in danger under the BJP rule, which has undone all the good work of the past 70 years of the Congress and started selling national resources and raising the prices of essentials to fill its coffers to

buy or intimidate opposition legislators.

The former chief minister taunted her critics and said the mere mention of Taliban or the party's vision of self-rule makes her anti-national and triggers debates and discussions even as the focus should have been the ongoing agitation of the farmers, inflation and other issues of public importance.

Jammu and Kashmir is in trouble and so is the entire country they say Hindus are in danger but they are not in danger and in fact it is India and the democracy which are in danger because of them (BJP), Mehbooba said addressing a rally organised by the youth wing of her party here.

Mehbooba reached Jammu late on Saturday after a five-day tour of Poonch and Rajouri districts, facing a small protest by a group of Rashtriya Bajrang Dal activists whose attempt to stop her cavalcade near Dogra chowk in the city was foiled

by police.

As the elections in different states come nearer, the BJP will start cashing on the god-given opportunity of Taliban and Afghanistan and if it would not work, they will bring Pakistan and drones into picture, the Peoples Democratic Party chief said.

They will not talk about China which has intruded into Ladakh because they do not get votes by talking about that country. If you want to frighten people, talk about Taliban, Afghanistan and Pakistan and do something here and there and seek votes, she said.

Referring to the upcoming assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Mehbooba alleged that the BJP's incumbent state chief minister failed to provide jobs, roads and schools, while as the river Ganga which is considered sacred by the people of the country was made a dumping ground for human corpses because people do not have money

to perform the last rites of their relatives.

They do not have anything to sell to the people and therefore they will use Pakistan and J-K to garner votes. They have destroyed J-K and are using sticks to oppress the people who are not allowed to speak openly for their rights, she said.

Mehbooba said the BJP is watching what she is saying to trigger a debate

in media.