BJP tweets Rahul's video at Nepal club, Cong hits back

New Delhi: A video of Rahul Gandhi went viral on social media on Tuesday triggering a row, with the BJP saying he was at a "nightclub" when his party is "exploding," evoking a sharp response from the Congress which said he was in Nepal to attend the marriage of a journalist friend, and that is "not a crime."



The BJP's social media department head Amit Malviya and Union minister Giriraj Singh also tweeted the video.

"Rahul Gandhi was at a nightclub when Mumbai (in 2008) was under seize(sic). He is at a nightclub at a time when his party is exploding. He is consistent. Interestingly, soon after the Congress refused to outsource their presidency, hit jobs have begun on their Prime Ministerial candidate...," Malviya said in the tweet.

"Colourful programme," BJP leader and Union minister Giriraj Singh in a tweet in Hindi while sharing the video.

Shehzad Poonawala, a BJP spokesperson tweeted, "PM Modi visited Pashupatinath in Nepal. Rahul visits pub in Nepal." He said Gandhi preferred pub to people and prayers. "That's ok.. he can have his choices. Ram Sanskar vs Rome Sanskar."

"Rahul Gandhi has not gone as an uninvited guest like Prime Minister Narendra Modi had gone to Pakistan to celebrate the birthday and cut cakes for the then Pakistan PM Nawaz Sharif. Rahul Gandhi has gone to a friendly country Nepal to participate in a private marriage function of a friend. By chance, the friend also happens to be a journalist," Congress general secretary and chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said.

Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra also slammed the BJP over the issue. "How on earth is it anybody's business whether @RahulGandhi or anybody else is in nightclub or at wedding in private time? Sick @BJP trolls in charge should stick to doing what they do best- leading double lives with beer in teapots," she tweeted.

According to The Kathmandu Post newspaper, the Congress leader is in the country's capital to attend the wedding of his Nepali friend Sumnima Udas.