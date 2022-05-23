BJP trying to provoke Muslims: Mehbooba

srinagar: PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti on Monday alleged that the fundamentals of the country are being shaken, its Constitution shredded, and the BJP ministers are competing among themselves to harass Muslims.



The former chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir also accused the BJP of trying to provoke and instigate the Muslims to create an opportunity for their "genocide."

Mehbooba's remarks came in response to a question over Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's statement that madrassas should cease to exist.

"This is not something new. Their shakhas are running where they provide training in sword and bow-arrow fighting. There is a competition going on whether to turn India into a Gujarat model or a UP model. The Assam chief minister wants to get a few steps ahead of them," she told reporters at the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) head office here on the sidelines of a programme.

Mehbooba urged the people to recall the treatment meted out to Muslims in BJP-ruled states in the recent past.

"You have seen what happened in MP where a Hindu was beaten to death on the suspicion of being a Muslim. They are talking about shaking the foundations of the country the secularism on which this country was created, the Constitution on which this country was run, they are shredding that Constitution.

"They are trying to turn the whole country into a Gujarat, UP, Assam and MP model and the chief ministers are in competition on who will harass the Muslims more, who will, God forbid, initiate the wipe-out of Muslims," she said.