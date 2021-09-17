BJP to start mega campaign to celebrate PM's 71st birthday

New Delhi: To celebrate the 71st birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 17, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will kick off its 20-day mega 'Seva aur Samarpan Abhiyan' campaign on Friday. From lighting 71,000 diyas to the mega vaccination drive, the party will undertake variously welfare and awareness programmes and host 'Nava Bharat Mela' across the country to mark his two decades in public service.



This apart, the Yuva Morcha of the saffron party is planning to distribute 14 crore ration bags with "Thank-you Modiji" print on them. 5 crore postcards with PM Modi's photo will be mailed from post offices across the country, along with blood-donation campaigns, clean-up drives for rivers, etc.

The campaign is to commence on September 17 and end on October 7. The mega campaign further aims to celebrate 13 years as chief minister of Gujarat and 7 years as the Prime Minister of the country of Modi.

The state units have also been directed to set up stalls to facilitate registration for all citizens who wish to enroll or various central government welfare schemes. A party source said, "Special stalls will be set up to encourage people to download the NaMo app, which will help them communicate with the prime minister directly and also enable them to know about the various schemes and welfare measures being undertaken by the BJP government."

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has called for a major push to the Covid vaccination drive on PM Modi's birthday, saying it would be the perfect gift

for the PM. mpost