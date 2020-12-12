BJP to hold programmes to highlight benefits of farm laws

New Delhi: With some farmer unions intensifying their protest against the central government over the recent agri reforms, the BJP has decided to hold nationwide programmes, including 'chaupals' in rural areas, to highlight the benefits of three farm laws.



Party sources said events, including press conferences and public programmes, will be held in most of the over 700 districts of the country in this regard.

The development comes amid opposition parties' united support to the farmers' protest and attack on the Narendra Modi government over the issue.

The BJP has accused its rivals of misleading the farmers over the farm reforms and has alleged that opposition parties have been inciting them for selfish political interests.

Some farmer unions and opposition parties have claimed that these reforms are aimed at helping the corporate sector in capturing the agriculture market at the cost of farmers' interests. The BJP has, however, asserted that these laws will give farmers more choice to sell their produce and rid them of middlemen.

Top BJP leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, have repeatedly argued in favour of these laws and reiterated that the existing government support mechanism, like minimum support price and mandis, will continue.

Meanwhile, BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh on Friday alleged that a "misleading and deceptive narrative" is being created on the agriculture bills because of which "gross misunderstanding" has spread among farmers.

Urging farmers to withdraw their protest after the Centre's promise to make seven amendments to the new agri laws keeping in view the objections raised by them, Chugh said the protesters should not get misled by the "false propaganda".

The Centre's seven undertakings including that the MSP and mandis would continue as it is, should dispel all doubts of the agitating farmers and they should repose their faith in the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said in a statement here.

Several farmers are protesting at Delhi borders seeking repeal of the new laws enacted by the Centre recently.

Chugh said the Modi government has all along been empowering farmers sincerely in a bid to double their income and make agriculture profitable.

Whether it is the decision to transfer money directly to the bank account of the farmers, MSP increases or pension scheme, our focus has been to empower farmers, he said.

Chugh said these reforms will boost investment in the agriculture sector, through better assured prices, and contracts for farm services.

"In contract farming, the agreement is made between the farmer and buyer even before the crop is sown. Farmer already knows what MSP he can get for his crop. So, the farmer will negotiate a price above the MSP," he said.

Chugh rebutted the "misleading propaganda" that corporate houses would grab farmers' land.