BJP to hold crucial session for MPs on how to cast vote

New Delhi: Ahead of the Presidential elections, BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah to hold a two-day crucial session with BJP Lok Sabha members, teaching them how to cast vote for NDA presidential candidate Draupadi Murmu.



According to BJP parliamentary party sources, the top leadership has summoned 303 BJP MPs to Delhi. The two-day training camp will be held in the national capital on July 16 and 17.

A BJP Lok Sabha MP said to the Millennium Post, "There are many Lok Sabha MPs who will cast votes for such important elections for the first time. Every time many votes get dismissed also.

However, the top leadership does not want any malfunction this time, therefore the session has been called." The Presidential elections are scheduled on the subsequent day, July, 18, where the 4,809-member Electoral College – comprising 776 MPs and 4033 MLAs with a total value of votes pegged at 10, 86,431 points – will pick President Ramnath Kovind's successor.

Sources said that Shiv Sena MPs of Eknath Shinde faction have also asked to join the session. However, no the party is yet to confirm.

All MPs across the states have been asked to reach Delhi within the stipulated time. On the other hand, NDA presidential candidate Draupadi Murmu is visiting states

and UTs and meeting BJP MLAs.

Meanwhile, experts feel that with the support of the Shiv Sena's 16 MPs, YSR Congress, BJD and a few other parties it is all likely that the NDA candidate will gain advantage to be the next President of India.