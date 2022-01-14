BJP to fight 38 out of 40 seats in Goa polls

Panaji: The BJP, which currently rules Goa, has decided to contest 38 out of the total 40 Assembly seats in the state, where elections will be held next month, a senior party functionary said on Friday. Talking to the sources, the office-bearer said that in two constituencies - Benaulim and Nuvem - the party will not field any candidate on its symbol.

Traditionally, people in Benaulim and Nuvem constituencies vote for non-BJP candidates. These two are Christian-dominated seats. Currently, Benaulim is represented by Churchill Alemao, who after getting elected on the NCP ticket, shifted to the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC last month, while Nuvem constituency is represented by Wilfred D'Sa, who had won the last election as a Congress candidate, but later

joined the ruling BJP.