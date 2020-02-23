BJP To Boycott Customary Tea Party Ahead Of Maharashtra Budget Session
Mumbai: Senior BJP leader and former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday announced that the party will boycott the customary tea party of the state government on the eve of the Budget session.
Maharashtra's Budget session will begin on Monday and will continue till March 20.
"The Maha Vikas Aghadi government was formed on November 28 but is still a directionless and U-turn government. We are in no mood to attend the tea party of the state government," Mr Fadnavis said.
"An invitation to the opposition for tea is for better communication. But I think it is the Sena, Congress and NCP which need to improve their communication first. They have not implemented a single promise, very clearly showing that all these were false promises," Mr Fadnavis added.
(Inputs from ndtv.com)
