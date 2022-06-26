BJP throws morality in dustbin, accepts donations from scam-hit DHFL: Cong

new delhi: In the latest expose related to India's largest banking fraud, Congress has accused the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of throwing political morality in the dustbin to accept donations to the tune of over 27.5 crore from the promoters and associated companies of the fraud-hit Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd. (DHFL). Asking if there was a quid pro quo, party spokesperson Supriya Shrinate said that DHFL defrauded 17 banks to the tune of over Rs 34,615 crore, but the "worrying thing is the direct link of this fraud company and the BJP".



"Even though DHFL has been accused of committing India's biggest banking fraud, the BJP continued to receive donations amounting to over Rs 27.5 crore from the tainted promoters as well as associated companies of DHFL," the Congress leader alleged.

Shrinate further claimed that Rs 10 crore was given to the BJP from RKW Developers Ltd, which is owned by the promoters of DHFL, while Rs 10 crore from Wadhawan Global Capital Ltd and Rs 7.5 crore from Darshan Developers, which is controlled by the Wadhawan family.

"Why did the BJP continue to take money to the tune of Rs 27.5 crore from bank fraudsters? Was this quid pro quo to allow them to misuse public money and dupe India's public sector lenders?" Shrinate quipped. There was, however, no immediate response from BJP to Congress's allegations.

The Congress spokesperson alleged that the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana was scammed by one company alone that created 2.6 lakh fake home loan accounts and asked whether an audit of the housing scheme had been done to search for more such fraudsters. "How did the audit of PMAY not unearth the DHFL scam and it was revealed in the Yes Bank probe? The FIR states DHFL created a fictitious bank branch on paper. That raises the important question of the role of institutions like RBI, SEBI, NHB etc. Why were they all caught unawares?" she asked.