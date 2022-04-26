BJP Tamluk organisational district: Suvendu Adhikari quits WhatsApp group

kolkata: The internal strife within BJP's state leadership has again come to the forefront with party leader Suvendu Adhikari leaving the WhatsApp group of Tamluk organisational district allegedly over the difference in the selection of presidents of the Mandal.



Just a day back, BJP MLA from Moyna in East Midnapore, Ashok Dinda left the group for similar reasons.

A senior BJP leader, however, claimed that Adhikari is not pleased with his name being added in the official WhatsApp group of a number of districts keeping him in the dark , inspite of him being the leader of Opposition and so he left the group.

The name of 42 Mandal presidents of the Tamluk organisational district of the saffron party was announced on Sunday. "The old party members have not been given much importance in the organisation but BJP district president's close aides have been given priority," the BJP leader added.

BJP leader Saheb Das of Nandigram who is known to be close to Adhikari also left the WhatsApp group.

Das, however, claimed that his leaving the group was not intentional. He had changed his cell phone which had compelled him to go out of the group.

Mocking the move of Adhikari, state general secretary of Trinamool Congress said: "The difference among the BJP is evident from a number of leaders speaking in different lines. The temperature is also rising by leaps and bounds which may result in BJP leaders behaving in such a manner."