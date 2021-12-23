BJP, SP painting communal hues to garner votes, says Mayawati

Lucknow: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Thursday accused the rival parties of painting a communal colour to the upcoming elections and stressed on the necessity to warn people against such designs. She also urged the Supreme Court to take notice of the alleged illegal land deals near the upcoming Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

"The rival parties, including the BJP, Samajwadi Party and others, are busy painting a Hindu-Muslim colour to the elections to hide their shortcomings. The BSP people will have to go to every village and every house to warn the people. This task must begin now," Mayawati, who has convened a meeting of in-charges of all the 18 divisions and all 75 district presidents to review poll preparations, told reporters.

Taking a dig at the BJP's claims of winning more than 300 seats, the former chief minister asked why in that case were the saffron party's senior leaders, ministers and the chief minister going all out making announcements, laying foundation stones and launching "half-baked" projects in the state, just before the elections.